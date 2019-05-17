Home

Betty Newman Obituary
Born March 12, 1928
Died May 13, 2019

HAINES CITY - Betty Newman. Our beloved mother went home and into the loving arms of Jesus, the day after Mother's Day. She was 91 years old.
Preceded in death by her husband J. W. Newman, son Bill Newman, grandson Chris Alford and granddaughter, Danel Melhorn.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra (Donnie) Melhorn, Sue Alford, Judith Sons, Mary (Richard) Combee and beloved son and caregiver, John Newman.
Our mother left a legacy of love that includes grandchildren, great grandchildren & one great, great grandchild. She will be sorely missed, but we have the reassurance that by faith in Jesus, we will be together again.
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2019
