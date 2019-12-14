|
|
BETTY R.
WOODHAM
9/18/27 - 12/10/19
LAKE WALES - Betty R. Woodham has left this life and the arms of her loving family to be with her Lord and Savior and reunited with the love of her life Van 'the man' Woodham.
Born in Lake Wales, she was a devoted Mom, Sister, Grandma, and Great Grandma, a member of the Kathleen United Methodist Church, and took pride in her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse caring for others. A true southern bell, her witty charm and loving ways will be missed more than words can ever express. 'We love you Betty Rose.'
Services will be held Wednesday December 18th at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell Fl 33513. Please meet at 12:45.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019