Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Woodham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty R. Woodham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty R. Woodham Obituary
BETTY R.
WOODHAM
9/18/27 - 12/10/19

LAKE WALES - Betty R. Woodham has left this life and the arms of her loving family to be with her Lord and Savior and reunited with the love of her life Van 'the man' Woodham.
Born in Lake Wales, she was a devoted Mom, Sister, Grandma, and Great Grandma, a member of the Kathleen United Methodist Church, and took pride in her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse caring for others. A true southern bell, her witty charm and loving ways will be missed more than words can ever express. 'We love you Betty Rose.'
Services will be held Wednesday December 18th at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell Fl 33513. Please meet at 12:45.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -