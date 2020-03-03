Home

BETTY RUTH HOPPER FLOCK

BETTY RUTH HOPPER FLOCK Obituary
BETTY
RUTH HOPPER FLOCK, 68

WINTER HAVEN - Betty Ruth Hopper Flock, 68, of Winter Haven, passed away Thursday February 27, 2020. She was born January 16, 1952 in Eloise, Florida to Johnnie 'Red' and Gertie Hopper. She was a retired Registered Nurse for Winter Haven Hospital and was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Winter Haven.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Johnnie Hopper Jr., Bobby Hopper Sr., and Sidney Hopper. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Leigh Ann Faller (John) of Winter Haven, Laura Arredondo (Jaime) of Winter Haven, brother Felton Hopper of Auburndale, sisters Virginia Hopper of Bartow and Vera Freeze of Eagle Lake, grandson Evan Scott Arredondo, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday March 8th at 1:30 pm at St. John's United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at Steelesfamilyfuneralservices. com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
