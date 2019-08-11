|
BETTY
SHARON MICHAELS
AKINS, 76
HAINES CITY - Betty Sharon Michaels Akins, 76, of Haines City, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital. She was born on October 21, 1942 in Trenton, GA to the late James T. and Annie Lou (Barton) Michaels. Betty moved to Loughman as a child and then moved to Haines City in 1970. She was the owner of Graceway Plants for 30 years and was a current member of Westside Baptist Church but she was a former member of Eastside Baptist Church both in Haines City.
She was a faithful servant of the Lord who loved to read the Bible. Betty enjoyed sewing, planting, cooking, drawing, and most of all, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She was very humble and compassionate. Her family remembers her as loving, sweet, smart and organized lady. She will be truly missed by all.
Betty was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, of 58 years, Richard; sons, Chris Akins, Paul Akins and Ryan (Tiffany) Akins, all from Haines City; daughter, Amy (Kevin) Akins Sweat; brothers, Pat, Mike, Doug 'Chunk,' Bill (Katie) and Larry (Lucille); grandchildren, Tyler, Dillan, Makayla, Kade, Alyssa, Brayden, and Kyndall; and great grandchildren, Mason and Weston.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral service will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11 am all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City. Final Resting Place will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019