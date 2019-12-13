|
|
BETTY
SPARKS, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Betty Sparks, age 91, of Winter Haven, passed away December 9, 2019.
Born August 29, 1928 in Union City, Ohio, she was the youngest of 14 children. In 1948 she married Don Sparks of Dayton, Ohio.
Betty was the mother of 2, the grandmother of 4 and the great grandmother of 11.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, by all her siblings, by a daughter in law, and by her husband of 69 years, Don Sparks.
She is survived by 2 children: her daughter Vickie and husband Ken Wagar of Winter Haven, Florida and son C. Russell Sparks of Davenport, Florida. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was a faithful member of St. John's United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family after the 1st of the year.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations in Betty Sparks' name to St. John's United Methodist Church at: 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL, 33884.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019