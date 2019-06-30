BETTY STINSON DICKS, 90

Lakeland Store Owner



LAKELAND - Betty Stinson Dicks, 90, died peacefully June 25, 2019. Born in Valrico, Florida to Joseph D. Stinson and Roxie Stinson, the sixth of seven children.

Betty was a wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married Carl Dicks on November 24, 1948. The mother of four daughters, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Betty and Carl moved to Lakeland in 1948. They joined College Heights United Methodist Church in 1953. Teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible school for over twenty-five years was the beginning of Betty's volunteering. She was a member of the Dixieland Elementary School PTA for twenty years. A member of the Junior Women's Club, Women's Club, Tuesday Music Club, United Methodist Women, troop leader for both Brownie and Girl Scouts, and a leader for Camp Fire.

In 1976, Betty opened The Sassy Stork Maternity Fashions. She was warm, welcoming and dedicated to helping expectant mothers, find the most comfortable and stylish clothing. Betty owned and operated the shop for twenty-two years, before selling the business and retiring.

An avid bowler, Betty was a member of The Morning Star Bowling League, that bowled on Thursday morning at the Fairlane's Bowling Alley. She enjoyed the comradery of the sport and was a league member for fifty years.

She leaves daughters and sons-in-law Suzanne and Frank Grillo of Palm City, Barbara and Greg Benton of Riverview, Nancy and John Ellis of Lakeland, Mary Jane and Ernie Camp of Eagle Lake, grandchildren Lance Uhiler, Michael Uhiler, Dr. Sara Ellis, Katie Camp and Jessica Camp, great-grandchildren Lance Uhiler, Jr., Tyson Uhlir, Macee Uhiler, Niko Uhiler and Lena Uhiler.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to College Heights United Methodist Church/Church Property Fund, 942 South Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33803. Memorial Services will be held at College Heights United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from June 30 to July 1, 2019