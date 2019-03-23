Home

Betty Ussery

Betty Ussery Obituary
BETTY LOUISE
USSERY
3/9/29 - 3/15/19

LAKELAND - Betty Ussery, 90 years old, was called home to her Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Born in Danville, Illinois, she is survived by her daughter, Marcie L. (Jeff) Guise and her son, Don L. (Lynelle) Ussery. Leaving behind 3 grandchildren, Marci (Jason) Richardson, Molly (Edmond) DeMarcellus and Jay (Lisa) Guise; and 7 great grandchildren that she loved and cherished: Brandon (13), Wyatt and Rhett (6), Anna (6), Maddy (4), Juliette (4), Julia (3).
Services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 26 at 11:00.
She will be missed by her many friends at Lakeland Presbyterian Apartments.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
