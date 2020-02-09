Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church
3504 Mt. Tabor Rd
View Map
1945 - 2020
BETTY WILLIAMSON Obituary
BETTY W.
WILLIAMSON
Retired

LAKELAND - Mrs. Betty was born in Vienna, GA on March 28th, 1945 to late Nathan and Maude Wells. She passed away February 6, 2020.
She lived in Tifton, GA until she moved to Lakeland, Florida in April 1963.
She enjoyed spending family time with her children and grandchildren and cooking family meals.
Mrs. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Glen Williamson.
Survived by children, Betty Bridges (Kevin Stephens), Glenda Jones (Brian), Glen Williamson Jr. (Bobbi-Jo).
Biological grandchildren, Cindy. Michael, Julie, Kasie, step grandchildren Shaun, Josh-ua, Heather, Mathew, 1-great-grand, 11- step-great-grands.
Visitation will be Monday from 6-8PM at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Funeral service will be Tuesday 11AM at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church 3504 Mt. Tabor Rd, with meal to follow at church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
