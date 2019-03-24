|
|
BEVERLY 'ANN' BRIGHT, 79
DAVENPORT - Beverly 'Ann' Bright, age 79, passed away Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Heart of Florida Hospital, Davenport Florida. She was born November 18, 1939 in Bedford, Indiana to Henry Todd and Dorothy Malicoat.
Ann graduated from Shawswick high school and married her high school sweetheart Charles Bright on October 9, 1959 and had 2 sons, Charles Todd and James Arthur.
After moving to Kokomo, Indiana in February 1965, Ann worked for many years as an office manager at an insurance company and then an architect firm.
Ann and Charles retired and moved to Davenport, Florida in September, 2000 where they both became members of First Christian Church, Haines City, Florida. Ann served on several committees with the church and did volunteer work.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Charles, sons Charles Todd and James Arthur (Molly); four grandsons Daniel (Katya), Michael (Jessica), Brian, James and great grandson Blake; brother Henry (Bud) Todd and twin sister Barbara Sue Gilmore. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Dorothy Todd.
Ann was a strong, kind, loving woman that left an impact on everyone she knew. Anyone who knew Ann was blessed with her warm heart.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held April 6, 11:00 am at First Christian Church, 705 S. 14th Street, Haines City, Florida 33844.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The .
www.Lung.org
Published in Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019