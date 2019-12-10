|
BEVERLY
BURNSED SPENCER
LAKELAND - Beverly (Baldwin) Burnsed Spencer passed away on November 28th, 2019.
Beverly was born in Tampa, Florida to Manzanita Midgley and Robert Bennett Baldwin on October 23, 1941. After graduating from Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida she attended Florida State University, where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority, serving as its President.
Beverly began her career in education and in 1976; she was elected to the Florida Legislature where she served for 12 years and chaired 10 different committees. In 1988 she left the Legislature and served 4 years as Florida's Assistant Secretary of State. In 1992 Beverly became the first female Vice President at her beloved Florida State University. In 2006 she retired from FSU and devoted her time to her true passion, volunteerism. Beverly's list of accomplishments was extensive. Those who knew Beverly knew that her legacy was not a resume; it was the impact she had on every person she encountered.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Laurie Burnsed Carbonara, son-in-law Joe Carbonara, grandson Joseph Carbonara, and granddaughter Caroline Carbonara, all of Jacksonville; her brother Bennett (Bumpy) Baldwin (Michelle) of Nashville; step-daughter Susan Spencer Powers and granddaughter Page Powers, both of Tallahassee and her grandson Ryan Powers (Kelsey) of Washington, D.C. She is predeceased by her husband Ronald Smith Spencer, Jr.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Friday, December 13th at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 815 Piedmont Drive, Tallahassee with the Reverend Richard W. Effinger officiating. Following the service her ashes will be buried in the Memory Garden and the family will receive friends in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions are encouraged to Advent and FSU. Please visit bevisfh.com for details. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. ( www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019