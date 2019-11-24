|
BEVERLY CORA ST. LEGER HURD
LAKELAND - Beverly Cora St. Leger Hurd passed away on November 13, 2019. She was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on May 20, 1917 to Roderic C. St. Leger and Cora I. Gass. Bev was married to George Howard Hurd for 32 years. She was the much-loved Step Grandma Bev and Aunt Bev to the families of Steven W. Hurd, Richard Hurd, and Nancy Ritchie.
Bev grew up on Staten Island, NY. She attended New Paltz State Normal School and Syracuse University. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years. As part of her teaching career, Bev taught children who had been evacuated from England because of the dangerous conditions of World War II.
During World War II, she obtained the rank of Seaman First Class as a WAVE in the Navy Women's Reserve. Bev was stationed at Corry Field in Pensacola, FL and was an instructor in the recognition of aircraft and ships.
Because of her great interest in sports, she was the sports editor on her New Paltz Normal School newspaper. She participated in many sports such as bowling, horseback riding, field hockey and swimming.
During this last year, she was honored to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees spring training game. Bev was also one of the Tampa Bay Rays' biggest fans.
Her family, friends and community were very important to Bev. She maintained her keen interest in and love of people her whole life. She very much enjoyed living at the Florida Presbyterian Homes for the past sixteen years and sincerely cared for the residents and staff of the Homes. She will be greatly missed.
Bev was an active member of the Presbyterian Church.
Her family is deeply thankful to the staff of Florida Presbyterian Homes and Cornerstone Hospice for their loving care of Bev during her last days.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019