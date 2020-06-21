BEVERLY D. OLMSTEAD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BEVERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEVERLY D.
OLMSTEAD, 85

AUBURNDALE - Beverly D. Olmstead, 85, of Auburndale, passed away June 18, 2020. She was born September 29, 1934 in East Liverpool, OH to parents Larry and Glenva Kibbel.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband William; sons Greg, Steve, Larry and Ron Olmstead; daughters Sherrie King, Glenda Hutzel and Diane Watts; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10AM-12PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a funeral service at 12PM. Beverly's interment will be in Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved