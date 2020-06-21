BEVERLY D.

OLMSTEAD, 85



AUBURNDALE - Beverly D. Olmstead, 85, of Auburndale, passed away June 18, 2020. She was born September 29, 1934 in East Liverpool, OH to parents Larry and Glenva Kibbel.

Beverly is survived by her loving husband William; sons Greg, Steve, Larry and Ron Olmstead; daughters Sherrie King, Glenda Hutzel and Diane Watts; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10AM-12PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a funeral service at 12PM. Beverly's interment will be in Ohio.



