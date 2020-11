BEVERLY

HAWORTH WALKER

5/24/31 - 11/27/20



HAMPSTEAD, N.C. - Beverly Walker, formerly of Lakeland, passed away November 27, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband Edgar Walker Jr. and son Larry Walker, she is survived by son Jerry Walker (Sherry) and granddaughter Kelli Walker Schmaus (Todd).

In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to be made in her honor to Woodbury Wellness Center, 2778 Country Club Drive, Hampstead, NC 28443, or flowers may be sent to the family at 7255 Tanner Ct., Trinity, N.C., 27370. Services will be made at a later date in Lakeland, FL.



