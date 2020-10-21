Or Copy this URL to Share

BEVERLY I.

BURNETT



CLINTON, IA. - Beverly I. Burnett, Clinton, IA, formerly of Lakeland, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away October 17, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.

Beverly was predeceased by her soul mate Lt. Col. (Ret.) Donald E. Burnett Sr. Her memory lives on with her sons Lyle E. (wife, Hilda), Donald E. Jr. (wife, Marian), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She will be interred with her husband at Salisbury (NC) National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store