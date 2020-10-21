1/
BEVERLY I. BURNETT CLINTON
BEVERLY I.
BURNETT

CLINTON, IA. - Beverly I. Burnett, Clinton, IA, formerly of Lakeland, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away October 17, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.
Beverly was predeceased by her soul mate Lt. Col. (Ret.) Donald E. Burnett Sr. Her memory lives on with her sons Lyle E. (wife, Hilda), Donald E. Jr. (wife, Marian), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She will be interred with her husband at Salisbury (NC) National Cemetery.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
