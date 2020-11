Or Copy this URL to Share

Share BEVERLY's life story with friends and family

Share BEVERLY's life story with friends and family

BEVERLY JANE

GIBB, 79



DAVENPORT - Beverly Gibb, 79, died on 11/1/20. Srv. by children Barry, Robert, Brenda, Larry; 6 grand; 4 grt grand, 1 on the way; 2 siblings. ORHC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store