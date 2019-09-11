|
BEVERLY M. (MARSHALL)
LUDWICK, 89
MARIETTA, GA. - Beverly M. (Marshall) Ludwick, 89, of Marietta, GA, and formerly of Haines City, FL, and Bethlehem, PA, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain, Marietta, GA. She was the widow of Roy J. Ludwick, who died February 22, 2012. They were married September 9, 1950, having celebrated 61 years of marriage just prior to Roy's passing. Born October 28, 1929 in Allentown, Beverly was a daughter of the late John and Marie (Heintzelman) Marshall.
She was a 1947 graduate of Bethlehem High School, and a former member of Christ United Church of Christ, Bethlehem, where she served as a Deacon and Elder of the Consistory, member of the choir, and church Secretary. Mrs. Ludwick was employed as an Assistant to the Director of Continuing Studies at Moravian College, Bethlehem. Prior to that, she worked as a Reporter at The Morning Call, Allentown and wrote the social column. She also worked as the Hospitality Director at Hotel Bethlehem and worked at the YWCA, Bethlehem. Beverly and her late husband Roy were avid campers and camped in all 48 states in addition to visiting Hawaii and Alaska. They also enjoyed attending and camping at many Penn State Football games.
Beverly is survived by her two sons, James R. Ludwick, F.D., companion of Eileen M. Gleason, Kutztown, PA, and Thomas M., husband of Susan M. (Kohoutek) Ludwick, Marietta, GA; four grandchildren, Karen D. (Ludwick), wife of Andrew Silverman, New York, NY, David T. Ludwick, fiancé of Mary Ramsay, Charleston, SC, Amy M. Ludwick, fiancée of Niko Edwards, Sacramento, CA, and Beth A. (Ludwick), wife of Dale A. Duncan, Blacklick, OH; and two great-grandsons, Jayden A. Duncan and Carson A. Duncan. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Ludwick was predeceased by a brother, John G. Marshall.
A funeral service to celebrate Beverly's life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Reverend Arthur L. Hahn, officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday afternoon from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
The family requests contributions be made in Beverly's memory to Moravian College c/o Roy and Beverly Ludwick Scholarship Fund, 1200 N. Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.
