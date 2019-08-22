|
BILL
BROOKS, 55
POLK CITY - Bill Brooks, 55, of Polk City, FL passed away on August 20, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born July 6, 1964 in Orlando, FL he was a lifelong resident of the area. He worked for McGee Tire and was a member of the Florida Hunt and Bow Club.
He is survived by: his wife, Cindy Hudgins Brooks; two daughters, Shannon Goodwin of Haines City and Jennifer Stewart of Winter Haven; a son, Randy Rice of Albertville, AL; his mother, Margaret Fugate of Winter Haven, three brothers, Terry Brooks of Oklahoma, Jimmy Brooks of Lakeland and Jack Smith of Lakeland; three sisters, Cheryl Akers of Oklahoma, Julee Smith of Alabama and Julene Smith of Alabama; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm till 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Friendly Fellowship River of Life Church, 3520 SR 544, Haines City, FL. Services will follow at 3:00pm.
