WILLIAM (Bill) OVERLOCK

WINTER HAVEN - Bill Overlock was born on December 12, 1932 in Troy, New York to Maynard Overlock and Irene (Buss) Overlock. Bill went home to be with our Lord April 5, 2020, he was 87 years old. He was raised in North Bennington, VT where he graduated from the local High School.
After high school Bill enlisted in the US Air Force. He was stationed in various places around the world. His
enlistment behind him, he returned to Bennington where was employed by the local power company. It was during that time he experienced a life changing event. Bill had a tragic fall which caused him to become a paraplegic. This event could have deterred most from a full and happy life, but Bill never let it slow him down.
He opened his first jewelry store in Vermont and a short time later relocated his family to Massachusetts where he opened another watch and jewelry store. From Massachusetts, Bill moved his family to a more wheelchair friendly state, Florida. He settled his family in Winter Haven.
Bill enrolled in Bible College where he obtained his degree and ministered at every opportunity. He started Handicapped for Christ and started a camp (Camp Limp a Little) that ministered to handicapped children and introduced many to Jesus Christ. Bill saw a need to help the handicapped become mobile. He opened a new business in Winter Haven, Wheelman Enterprises, where for over 20 years he sold as well as repaired wheelchairs. He installed lifts in vans, homes, and businesses for those confined to a wheel chair.
Bill was a member of Calvary Baptist Church as well as a former member of Rotary in Winter Haven, Florida.
Bill will be missed by so many loved ones including his wife Judy Overlock, children William (Bill) Overlock Jr. (Denise), Karen Overlock Thompson (Robbie), seven Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
