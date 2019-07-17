|
BILLIE ANNETTE
DAVIS, 78
LAKELAND - Billie Annette Joiner Davis, age 78, after a four-year struggle with complications of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, passed away at home Monday, July 1, 2019.
Annette was born on March 7, 1941, in Avon Park Florida, to Cleveland Orlando Joiner and Vester Gertrude Phillips. Her stepfather, Eli Whitfield Thomas, was a large part of her life. She is survived by her husband of 25 1/2 years, Lawton Allan Davis III; her son; Timothy Whitfield Downing, her daughter, Theresa Ann Downing; her grandsons, Jesse Dakota Shirley, Sean Michael Shirley, Delton Anthony Downing; grand-daughter, Brooke Anna Downing; great grandchildren: Sophia Loren Contreras, Kholbie Downing and Kholten Downing; a stepson, Rodney Davis; a stepdaughter, Debbi Gray; and step grandchildren: Jane Davis, Kerry Davis, Victoria Gray and Chase Gray.
Annette's family moved from Bartow to Lakeland in 1955, where Annette attended Lakeland Junior High School, then Lakeland Senior High School. She was a cheerleader at both schools, and she was the 1959 Lakeland Senior High School Dreadnaught homecoming queen. She also attended Florida State University. Later in life, she attended Traviss Technical College, where she earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Hydrocephalus Association https://www.hydroassoc.org/.
