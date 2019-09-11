|
BILLIE
DAY, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Billie Day, age 90, passed peacefully on September 9, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.
Billie was born on January 25, 1929 in Gadsden, Alabama to Reuben and Mary Weatherbee.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Max Day, and one sister, Betty Thompson. She is survived by one sister, Anita (Bill) Miller of Lakeland, FL, four daughters and sons-in-law, Grace (Gary) Merritt, Anita (Art) Albritton both of Winter Haven, Debbie (Greg) Smith of Auburn, AL and Jo (Arty) Pagan of Melbourne, FL, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.
For 65 years, Billie made Winter Haven her home. Billie and Max formed many treasured friendships during the 25 years that they owned and operated Anderson Drug Company in downtown Winter Haven. She was a member of Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm till 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 pm.
Billie was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. We request that in lieu of flowers, remembrance donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale or the .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019