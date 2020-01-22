|
|
BILLIE JEAN
KUENZLI, 96
HAINES CITY - Billie Jean Kuenzli, 96, died Thursday afternoon, January 16, 2020 in the Advent Health Hospital, Haines City. She was born October 15, 1923 to Harrison W.W. and Nessie (Alford) VanGundia in Sycamore, Ohio. She was the youngest of five girls. She married Ralph Kuenzli on February 2, 1948.
Surviving is her son, Glen Edwin of Greenacres, Florida. Her daughter, Carolyn, died May 1, 2006. Also surviving are two sisters, Lenore Costello, Lake Alfred, FL and Minette Hull, Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Billie graduated from Sycamore High School in 1941 and Heidelberg University, Tiffin, Ohio in 1945. Her majors were Music and Education. She taught music in two Ohio schools before coming to Florida in 1951. She taught at Lake Alfred Elementary School for 34 years. Serving the Girl Scouts was a big part of her life. She was a troop leader, camp counselor and Area Chairperson during her 30 years of service.
She and Ralph traveled extensively in the summers and after her retirement from teaching to Canada, Europe and the West Indies. She was a member of New Horizon Methodist Church in Haines City where she played hand bells for 28 years. She was a forty-plus year member of P.E.O. and had served as past president of Chapter DP.
Services for Billie will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers she requested donations to the American Red Cross Polk County Disaster Relief Fund and to Girl Scout Camp Wildwood, West Central Florida Girl Scouts, 4610 Eisenhour Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33634.
Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020