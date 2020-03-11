|
BILLIE LEE
COMBS
LAKELAND - Billie Lee Combs, 96, passed away March 8, 2020.
Ms. Combs was born in Blackey, Kentucky on November 29, 1923. She worked as a dental assistant, crossing guard and school bus driver. She volunteered for the Red Cross, and was a Girl Scout leader. Ms. Combs was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, as well as the Eastern Star. She was a beloved mother.
She is survived by her children, James Calvin Combs, Roanna Jean Combs and Ronald Dean (Maryann) Combs; grandchildren, Alex Combs, Denise Combs, Ronnie Combs, Christina Combs, Jaclyn Combs, Jonathan Combs, Maryann Combs and Adam Combs; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie C. Combs; and her 4 siblings.
Services were conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020