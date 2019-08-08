Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gapway Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gapway Baptist Church
BILLIE RUTH COMBEE


1926 - 2019
BILLIE RUTH COMBEE Obituary
BILLIE RUTH
COMBEE, 92

LAKELAND - Billie Ruth Combee, 92 a life-long resident of Lakeland, went home to the LORD Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born in Lakeland on August 21, 1926 to the late William & Jessie Holland, she was a member of Gapway Baptist Church since 1945 where she was also a member of the Young at Heart Group.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Combee, son Ronald Combee and her daughter Diane Tate, as well as her eight siblings.
She is survived by her son Larry 'Buck' (Pam) Combee; grandchildren, Danny (Kathy) Gann, Tammy Saputo, Justin Combee, and Jeffrey (Michelle) Alldredge. She was also blessed with 7 great - grandchildren and 9 great - great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 am, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Gapway Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 11 am. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Gentry - Morrison Southside.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
