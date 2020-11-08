1/1
BILLIE SMITH HAGLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BILLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BILLIE SMITH HAGLER

AUGUSTA, GA. - In the early evening hours of October 30th, 2020, Billie Smith Hagler, affectionately known as 'Meemaw,' entered peacefully into eternal rest at her home surrounded by her loving family. The Lord blessed Billie with the unmatched gift of brightening the lives of others. She possessed an insatiable desire to savor every moment of life and ensure those close to her did the same. Meemaw never met a stranger as she emanated love and carried a light that lifted those around her. Her smile contagious and her wit quick, she approached every circumstance with humor and strength, to Meemaw, the glass was only ever half full. Her enthusiasm was inescapable especially when it came to golf. As she would say 'it never rains on the golf course.' Billie was born March 21st, 1934 to Levie David Smith, Sr., and Grace Ross of Lakeland, Florida. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1952. While attending Florida Southern University she met the love of her life, a young Air Force Lt., Thomas W. Hagler Jr. of Augusta, GA. In 1953, they married and started a family on Johnson Air Force Base outside of Tokyo, Japan. By 1956, they had moved to Augusta, GA where they raised their five children. Her love of life was surpassed only by the love of her late husband, Tom. An avid gardener, she was a charter member of the Suburban Garden Club and served as a member of Sand Hills Garden Club. Billie was also a member of the Junior League of Augusta, the Lady's Golf Association and Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Billie is survived by her sister Carolyn Smith Sparks, and her five children Tom Hagler III (Angela), Bob Hagler (Becky), Tina Boswell, David Hagler (Kelly), Ben Hagler (Brooke), 16 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. It was always remarkable how she could find another serving of love for the next grandchild and great-grandchild.
Graveside services were held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Westover Memorial Park. Reverend Sam Bryant officiated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Sand Hills Garden Club 'Touch and Smell Garden' P.O. Box 1748 Augusta, GA 30903.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at: www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 2, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Hagler family. Clyde and I loved Billie as well as each and every member of the extended family. Gods love was always reflected in her eyes. God bless you all.
Mike Cook
Friend
November 2, 2020
Tina, Tom III, Bobby, David, Ben and family. I have been out of town and just back tonight and got the news. I am so sorry to her about the passing of your mom. I will always remember how she lit up the room with her smile and charm. I always remember your dad telling me the highlight of his day was when he could shoot a better score at ACC than you mom. Please know you are in my prayers. May God comfort you during this difficult time.... Larry Lynn
Larry Lynn
Friend
November 2, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy & Love to the Hagler Family on the passing of Mrs. Billie Hagler. I knew her as a Friend & Customer when I had my floral shop. Not only I delivered Flowers to her but so did my deceased Daddy when he and Mama helped me at the shop, especially at any given Holiday time Daddy also worked for Tom/GIW for 39 years before his retirement.
Love to All- Monty S. Pittman
Monty Pittman, 311 Phillips Drive, Martinez, GA. 30907
Friend
November 2, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the Hagler family. Meemaw will be dearly missed.

- Anthony, Ceci, and Willow
Cecily Perez
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers
Richard Toler
Coworker
November 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marguerite Nixon
November 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dick and Carly starr
Friend
November 1, 2020
We enjoyed Billie's wonderful smile and friendship in the mountains. Condolences to the family.
Henry McIntosh
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved