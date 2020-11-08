BILLIE SMITH HAGLER
AUGUSTA, GA. - In the early evening hours of October 30th, 2020, Billie Smith Hagler, affectionately known as 'Meemaw,' entered peacefully into eternal rest at her home surrounded by her loving family. The Lord blessed Billie with the unmatched gift of brightening the lives of others. She possessed an insatiable desire to savor every moment of life and ensure those close to her did the same. Meemaw never met a stranger as she emanated love and carried a light that lifted those around her. Her smile contagious and her wit quick, she approached every circumstance with humor and strength, to Meemaw, the glass was only ever half full. Her enthusiasm was inescapable especially when it came to golf. As she would say 'it never rains on the golf course.' Billie was born March 21st, 1934 to Levie David Smith, Sr., and Grace Ross of Lakeland, Florida. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1952. While attending Florida Southern University she met the love of her life, a young Air Force Lt., Thomas W. Hagler Jr. of Augusta, GA. In 1953, they married and started a family on Johnson Air Force Base outside of Tokyo, Japan. By 1956, they had moved to Augusta, GA where they raised their five children. Her love of life was surpassed only by the love of her late husband, Tom. An avid gardener, she was a charter member of the Suburban Garden Club and served as a member of Sand Hills Garden Club. Billie was also a member of the Junior League of Augusta, the Lady's Golf Association and Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Billie is survived by her sister Carolyn Smith Sparks, and her five children Tom Hagler III (Angela), Bob Hagler (Becky), Tina Boswell, David Hagler (Kelly), Ben Hagler (Brooke), 16 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. It was always remarkable how she could find another serving of love for the next grandchild and great-grandchild.
Graveside services were held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Westover Memorial Park. Reverend Sam Bryant officiated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Sand Hills Garden Club 'Touch and Smell Garden' P.O. Box 1748 Augusta, GA 30903.
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.