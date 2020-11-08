Tina, Tom III, Bobby, David, Ben and family. I have been out of town and just back tonight and got the news. I am so sorry to her about the passing of your mom. I will always remember how she lit up the room with her smile and charm. I always remember your dad telling me the highlight of his day was when he could shoot a better score at ACC than you mom. Please know you are in my prayers. May God comfort you during this difficult time.... Larry Lynn

