BILLY DEAN ALLRED
LAKELAND - Billy Dean Allred, January 30-1932; Called home to his Lord and Savior August 6-2020.
Billy Dean Allred of Lakeland, Florida was called home to his Lord and Savior peacefully on August 6, 2020, at the age of 88. Billy was born on January 30, 1932 in Oskaloosa Iowa and was the son of Bennie R. Allred and Mary (Cruickshank) Allred of Salem Iowa.
Billy graduated from Hillsboro Iowa High School in 1951. He was very active in the community with 4H, Boy-Scouts, high school basketball, baseball and sang in the local quartet. After graduation he spent the next 6 months using his creative talent working with his hands and wood, building furniture and remodeling homes. He concurrently worked his family farm before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy (1952-1956) he married his true love and high school sweetheart, the late Mary Lee (Dinsmore) Allred on June 30, 1952. They were stationed in San Diego CA. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, Billy decided to continue serving his Country and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four additional years (1956-1961). He and his wife Mary Lee were stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, SC. While in the USAF he became the father of a son Bennie W. and later a daughter, Beth. After his honorable discharge from the USAF, they returned to Iowa to run Mary Lee's family farm. Billy and Mary subsequently moved their family to Lakeland FL in 1969. It was in Lakeland that he utilized his unique talent of creativity and craftsmanship and founded his dream, 'Billy Allred Wood Artisan.' He specialized in designing, building and refinishing custom furniture and cabinets. He was a devoted husband and father. His smile was extremely contagious, always revealing the kindness and gentleness of his soul. He loved music, dancing, baking, perfecting his homemade wine and gardening, just to mention a few. But most of all, he loved being with his Family.
Billy is now happily re-united in Heaven with his wife Mary Lee who was previously called home in February 2016. Billy is survived by his children, Bennie W. Allred (Anna) and Beth Allred Bridges (Bucky), six grandchildren, Brandi Stewart (Kevin), Charity Davis, Bobby Bridges, Nick Allred (Amber), Jonathan Allred (Shaelen), and Emily Allred (Cass). He is also blessed to be survived by six great-grandchildren. Nathan, Ashlyn, Lauren, Zoey, Zayda and Annamarie. He is survived by Lucy, his precious feline fur-baby. All of whom currently reside in Lakeland FL. Additionally, he is survived by his sister-in-law Juanita King (Bill), niece Jane Dent (Greg) and two great nephews Chase Dent and Gavin Dent. All of Roanoke VA.
Military services will take place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida at a later date in September. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made in memory of Billy D. Allred to the American Lung Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
.