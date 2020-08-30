1/1
BILLY G. YONGUE
BILLY G.
YONGUE, 91

WINTER HAVEN - Billy G. Yongue, 91, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born April 27, 1929 in Anniston, AL. He graduated from Rehobeth High School in Dothan, AL. He married Jean White on August 31, 1953 in Meridian, MS. He attended the Winter Haven Church of the Nazarene.
Billy was an Army Veteran, who served in the Korean War. He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast who never missed watching a race with his sidekick Bentley, the Havanese.
Billy is survived by his wife Jean Yongue of 67 years, son, R. David Yongue, daughters, Lorna J. Yongue, Sheliah J. Brown (Billy) granddaughters, Cristina Michele Barnes (Jeremy), Lindsey M. Brown, Lauren A. Deese (Brian), Lexie O. Brown, grandson, Lucas J. Brown, great - grandchildren: John L. Barnes, LeeAna A. Deese, Ella Grace Klix, Aiden G. Klix, Brynlee A. Deese, Jebediah R. Barnes, Addison L. Deese.
By his request, a small gathering with the immediate family will be held to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice (Forsythe Hospice House), 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823 or Winter Haven Church of the Nazarene 244 Avenue D S.W., Winter Haven, FL 33880.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
