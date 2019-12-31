|
|
BILLY GENE
CANNON, 81
LAKELAND - Billy Gene Cannon, a retired Non - Commissioned Officer with 21 years of military service, passed peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by his family, after battling several illnesses. He was 81 years old.
Billy was born on April 22, 1938 in Auburndale, FL, to Albert Beal and Kathleen Cannon. Billy graduated from Auburndale High School in 1957. It was during his teenage years that he met his future wife, Jacqueline Boone, to whom he was married for 58 years.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and spent four years as an aviation storekeeper. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force where he specialized in aviation electronics. After retirement, he went on to work at Piper Aircraft in Lakeland, FL and then at Walt Disney World.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jacqueline Boone Cannon; a son, Timothy Joel Cannon and spouse, Gonul, of Ragland, AL; two daughters, Tina Lynn Roark, and spouse, David, of Lilburn, GA, and Christy Michelle Westall, of Winter Haven, FL; and four grandchildren, Dylan Michael Westall and Brooke Lauren Westall, of Winter Haven, FL, and David Carson Roark and Hayden Patrick Roark, of Lilburn, GA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Douglas Cannon of Winter Haven, FL.
Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Ott Laughlin Funeral Home at Glenn Abbey Memorial Gardens, 2198 K-Ville Ave., Auburndale, FL. The funeral will be directly preceded by a visiting and viewing hour, from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, some causes Billy held near and dear include , The Salvation Army, and Disabled American Veterans.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020