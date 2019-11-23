|
BILLY
HOGELAND, 83
MULBERRY - Billy Hogeland, age 83, passed away November 21, 2019 at home.
Mr. Hogeland was born in Oneonta, AL. on May 19, 1936 to Sylvester & Ella (Copeland) Hogeland. He moved from Alabama to Mulberry 53 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a waster system operator in the phosphate industry and a member of Southside Baptist Church of Mulberry.
He is survived by his wife Betty Hogeland, sons David Hogeland, Michael Hogeland & William Hogeland, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and sisters Elbie Trammell and Nellie Riddle.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy 60 E., Mulberry, FL, 33860. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019