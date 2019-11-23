Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
BILLY HOGELAND
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BILLY HOGELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILLY HOGELAND


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BILLY HOGELAND Obituary
BILLY
HOGELAND, 83

MULBERRY - Billy Hogeland, age 83, passed away November 21, 2019 at home.
Mr. Hogeland was born in Oneonta, AL. on May 19, 1936 to Sylvester & Ella (Copeland) Hogeland. He moved from Alabama to Mulberry 53 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a waster system operator in the phosphate industry and a member of Southside Baptist Church of Mulberry.
He is survived by his wife Betty Hogeland, sons David Hogeland, Michael Hogeland & William Hogeland, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and sisters Elbie Trammell and Nellie Riddle.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy 60 E., Mulberry, FL, 33860. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BILLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -