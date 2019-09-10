|
|
BILLY J. 'Bill'
STRICKLAND
BARTOW - Mr. Billy J. 'Bill' Strickland, age 84 a resident of Bartow passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home with family.
Mr. Strickland was born June 27, 1935 in Bonifay, FL. to Joe Lewis and Dora Estelle (Ross) Strickland.
He was a Polk County resident since 1960 coming from Bonifay, Billy was a retired Electrician for General Foods but, enjoyed helping others with their electrical work when needed.
He was a member of the Christian Heritage Baptist Church in Winter Haven. Billy loved to go fishing with his grandson and enjoyed his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister - Sybil Ann Jeffers.
Billy is survived by his loving family; Wife of 58 years: Marie Strickland of Bartow, FL; Son: Billy Gene Strickland of Winter Haven, FL; Daughter: Tina (David) Foster of Winter Haven, FL; 2 Sisters: Christina Parrillo of Gulf Breeze, FL and Mag Barlar of Lynn Haven, FL; Grandson: David Chase (Tiffany Mundell) Foster of Winter Haven, FL; Gt. Grandson Camdyn.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, Sept. 11th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park,
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019