Billy Joe Barfield

Billy Joe Barfield Obituary
BILLY JOE
BARFIELD

DALEVILLE, AL - Billy Joe Barfield, 84, formerly of Lake Wales, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 24, 2020.
Billy Joe was born in Gray, Ga. on December 14, 1935. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. He was a retired installer/repairman for GTE. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Alice (Crumbly) Barfield, brothers, Ernest 'Sonny' Barfield and William Kenneth Barfield.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Barbara Barfield; daughters, Alison (Tombo) Freeland, Kimberly Browning, and Brenda (Jimmy) Bolden; his step-children, Dan (Leloni) Weeks, Lucy (Bruce) Collins, and Tom (Gina) Weeks; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters; Earlene Campbell and Joyce Cason; sister-in-law, Gloria Barfield; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
