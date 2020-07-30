BILLY JOESORRELLSAUBURNDALE - Billy Joe Sorrells of Auburndale, Florida, formerly of Hartford, Alabama passed away July 26, 2020 in Auburndale. He was 78.In observance of the Health Department regulations, funeral services for family only will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church in Hartford, Alabama with Rev. Dwain Tingle officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. In addition to honoring the social distancing guidelines, everyone in attendance is asked to wear face mask.In lieu of flowers the family requests you honor Mr. Sorrells with your contribution to Alzheimer's Foundation of America: 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001.Billy Joe was born October 14, 1941 in Geneva County to the late Willis and Jewel Tindell Sorrells. Billy Joe was a 1959 graduate of Geneva County High School where he served as class Vice President and was an avid Auburn football fan. He served honorably in the Alabama National Guard for many years and was the Security Manager for Boardwalk and Baseball as well as the Winter Haven Hospital until his retirement. Billy Joe was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be profoundly missed.Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Linda Sorrells, Auburndale, FL; children: Stephanie Crowe (Kev-in), Dothan, Jeff Sorrells (Diane), Creston, IA, Tim Sorrells, Dothan, Chris Sorrells, Dothan, Angela Hall (Mike), Chipley, FL, and BJ Dugas (Missy), Auburndale, FL; grandchildren: Tiffanie Smith (Brandon), Ashley Sorrells, Javier Sorrells, Taylor Sorrells, Mia Sorrells, Jennifer Allen (Tyler), Michael Hall (Tiffany), Samuel Hall, Brandy Hall, Alex Peavy, Shanda LeeAnn Crowe, Heather Dugas, Brandon Dugas, Brittany Dugas, Austin Dugas, Adam Missi, and Jake Missi; great grandson, Landen Link; brother, Gerald Sorrells; nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb, (334) 886-7777, is in charge of arrangements. 'Because We Care ... Is Making A Difference'To sign a guest register, please visit