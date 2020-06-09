CHIEF BILLY KEITH
GUNTER, Sr., 79
FORT MEADE - Chief Billy Keith Gunter, Sr., age 79, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home in Fort Meade.
He was born December 27, 1940 in Wauchula, FL, Billy moved to Fort Meade in the 9th grade and graduated from Fort Meade High School in 1958. He served 6 years in the Army Reserves. He started with the Fort Meade Fire Department in 1958 and retired in 2008. He was the Fort Meade Fire Chief for 32 years and a volunteer for 18 years. He was also the Polk County Fire Chief for 16 years from 1986 to 2002. Billy was a 32nd Degree Master Mason since 1970. He was a member of Fort Meade Church of God, where he served as the Chairman of the Board, the Song Director since 1966 and was an Ordained Minister. He was a former City Commissioner and Mayor of Fort Meade. He was also a member of the Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents John & Katherine Gunter, brother Larry Gunter and daughter in law Amy Gunter. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Elizabeth Mosley Gunter, two daughters Kim Durrance & husband Allen of Fort Meade, Kay Tregear & husband Steven of Homeland and son Keith Gunter & wife Susan of Fort Meade, three sisters, Kathy Smith & husband Clifford of Flagler Beach, Susan Cotton & husband Jimmy of Fort Meade, Mary Helen Loadholtes & husband Joe of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren Trey Gunter, Christina & Summer Durrance, Erica Johnson & Josh Wingard and great granddaughter Ashton Kay Wingard.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Fort Meade Church of God, 215 S. Perry Ave. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at First Church of God of Fort Meade, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. Memorials may be made to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Condolences to family at http://www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome. com
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.