BILLY L.
DEEL, 79
LAKELAND - Mr. Billy L. Deel passed away Oct. 28, 2019. He was born in Grundy, VA to Reed Spencer Deel and Ethel Marie Deel. Billy served in the U.S. Army before having a 30 year career at a nuclear facility in Ohio. While working for the government, Billy attended Sinclair Community College, then graduated with honors from the University of Dayton.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Roberta; daughter, Kimberly Shaw; son, Jeffrey Deel; grandchildren, Leigh Ann, Mallory, William, Spencer, Robert; great grandson, Brian; bro-ther, Jim; sisters, Loraine and Joyce.
Services will be private. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 ECR540A, Lakeland, FL 33813. Phone: 866-742-6655 or cshospice.org. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019