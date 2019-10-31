Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Cremation Center
1805 US 98 South
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 683-4590
Resources
More Obituaries for BILLY DEEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILLY L. DEEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BILLY L. DEEL Obituary
BILLY L.
DEEL, 79

LAKELAND - Mr. Billy L. Deel passed away Oct. 28, 2019. He was born in Grundy, VA to Reed Spencer Deel and Ethel Marie Deel. Billy served in the U.S. Army before having a 30 year career at a nuclear facility in Ohio. While working for the government, Billy attended Sinclair Community College, then graduated with honors from the University of Dayton.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Roberta; daughter, Kimberly Shaw; son, Jeffrey Deel; grandchildren, Leigh Ann, Mallory, William, Spencer, Robert; great grandson, Brian; bro-ther, Jim; sisters, Loraine and Joyce.
Services will be private. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 ECR540A, Lakeland, FL 33813. Phone: 866-742-6655 or cshospice.org. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BILLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -