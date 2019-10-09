Home

BILLY LEE ANTHONY

BILLY LEE ANTHONY Obituary
BILLY LEE
ANTHONY, 77

LAKELAND - Billy Lee Anthony, 77, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Lakeland Hospice House. Billy was born November 17, 1941, in Lakeland, Florida to William and Bertha Anthony and remained a lifelong resident of Lakeland. He was a retired painter and a Veteran of the Unites States Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Anthony; sons, Terry, Mike and Bryan; daughter, Sherrie Anthony Simpson; brother, Walter C. Anthony; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
