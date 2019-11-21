|
BILLY LEE
KEEN, 87
LAKELAND - Mr. Billy L. Keen passed away on November 16, 2019. He was born in Lakeland, FL and has been a lifelong resident.
Billy worked for the City of Lakeland as a Supervisor of Operations at the Larson and McIntosh Power Plants. He was a member of New Home Baptist Church and also of the Masonic Lodge of Kathleen.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine in 2017. He is survived by daughter, Cynthia (Daniel) Gillingham; sister, Sandra (George) Saunders; grandchildren, Nathaniel & Dee Gillingham and great grandchild, Nikole Gillingham.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 26th, 10:00 - 11:00am with services to begin at 11:00am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com . In lieu of flowers, please donate to New Home Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019