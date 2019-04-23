Home

BILLY M. HENDERSON

LAKELAND - Billy M. Henderson, 89, and the past Executive Director of the Sun 'n Fun EAA Fly-in, Inc., of Lakeland passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Arbor Oaks Assisted Living home.
Born December 27, 1929 in Winter Haven, Florida, he was the son of the late William Henry and Minnie Esther Henderson.
Billy is survived by his children: Kathy Head, Arthur Henderson, Wade Henderson, nine grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Billy's life will be held at a future date at the Sun 'n Fun campus. Details will be forth coming.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
