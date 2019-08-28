|
|
BILLY MARTIN
FOSTER, 85
LAKELAND - Billy Martin Foster, 85, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence. Bill was born December 24, 1933, in Senath, Missouri to Willie and Mildred Foster and has resided in Lakeland since 1979. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Foster; sons, Steven Magee, William 'Billy' Foster and David Foster; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019