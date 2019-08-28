Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Resources
More Obituaries for BILLY FOSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILLY MARTIN FOSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BILLY MARTIN FOSTER Obituary
BILLY MARTIN
FOSTER, 85

LAKELAND - Billy Martin Foster, 85, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence. Bill was born December 24, 1933, in Senath, Missouri to Willie and Mildred Foster and has resided in Lakeland since 1979. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Foster; sons, Steven Magee, William 'Billy' Foster and David Foster; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BILLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now