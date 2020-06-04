BILLYMILLS, 60LAKELAND - Billy Mills, 60, passed away May 31, 2020.Billy was born in Lakeland on Jan. 21, 1960 to the late Elmer and Mary Mills. He was a truck driver and Army veteran. Billy was a member of Vineyard Church of God in Bartow. He enjoyed fishing and being out on the lake, as well as spending time with his grandchildren and family.Billy is survived by his children, Melissa Parker, Salina Mills, Stephanie Cofield and Stacey Hendricks; siblings, Diane Flood, Barbara Bland, Ed Mills, his twin Brenda Samples, and Marian Mills; 8 grandchildren; and his nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.A memorial service will be conducted Sat. at 11 am at Vineyard Church of God, 490 W. Vine St. Bartow, FL.