BILLY RAY
HAYGOOD, 77
LAKELAND - Billy Ray Haygood, 77, of Lakeland, passed away April 17, 2019. He was born June 11, 1941 in Florence, AL to parents Floyd and Frankie Haygood. Billy retired from the City of Lakeland after more than 34 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son Ricky Haygood; brothers Bill and WC 'Dub' Haygood. Left to treasure Billy's memory is his devoted wife of 58 years Patricia Ann Haygood; son Dwayne Haygood; daughter Sheri Haygood; siblings Donald Haygood, JoAnn Faught and Floyd 'Tootsie' Haygood; grandchildren Amanda Torchio (Ger-ard), Christopher Haygood (Liz), Brittney Black (Anthony) and Stephanie Weaver (Charles); 11 great-grandchildren and many friends.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home from 5:30-8PM. Funeral services at the mount Olive Baptist Church in Polk City are scheduled for 10AM on Tuesday, April 23rd with an interment to follow in the Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019