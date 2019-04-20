Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Haygood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ray Haygood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Ray Haygood Obituary
BILLY RAY
HAYGOOD, 77

LAKELAND - Billy Ray Haygood, 77, of Lakeland, passed away April 17, 2019. He was born June 11, 1941 in Florence, AL to parents Floyd and Frankie Haygood. Billy retired from the City of Lakeland after more than 34 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son Ricky Haygood; brothers Bill and WC 'Dub' Haygood. Left to treasure Billy's memory is his devoted wife of 58 years Patricia Ann Haygood; son Dwayne Haygood; daughter Sheri Haygood; siblings Donald Haygood, JoAnn Faught and Floyd 'Tootsie' Haygood; grandchildren Amanda Torchio (Ger-ard), Christopher Haygood (Liz), Brittney Black (Anthony) and Stephanie Weaver (Charles); 11 great-grandchildren and many friends.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home from 5:30-8PM. Funeral services at the mount Olive Baptist Church in Polk City are scheduled for 10AM on Tuesday, April 23rd with an interment to follow in the Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now