|
|
BILLY WAYNE
MORRIS, 78
MULBERRY - Billy Wayne Morris, age 78, passed away January 21, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
He was born in Bainbridge, GA, on November 28, 1941. He moved from Highland City to Mulberry in 1986. He was a mechanic and of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife Dale P. Morris, daughter Linda Sergi, brothers Benny, Crawford, Larry and Bobby Morris.
He is survived by his daughter Vivian (Davey) Morris, son Wayne (Tina) Morris, grandchildren Joe (Jenni), Chris (Renee), Shae (Christian), Kyle, Brandon (Erin) & Kali, great grandchildren Mia, Christopher, Gabby, Jase, Miracle, Jordan, Clayton & Aubree, brother Milton (Nancy) Morris.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020