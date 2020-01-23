Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
BILLY MORRIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BILLY MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILLY WAYNE MORRIS


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BILLY WAYNE MORRIS Obituary
BILLY WAYNE
MORRIS, 78

MULBERRY - Billy Wayne Morris, age 78, passed away January 21, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
He was born in Bainbridge, GA, on November 28, 1941. He moved from Highland City to Mulberry in 1986. He was a mechanic and of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife Dale P. Morris, daughter Linda Sergi, brothers Benny, Crawford, Larry and Bobby Morris.
He is survived by his daughter Vivian (Davey) Morris, son Wayne (Tina) Morris, grandchildren Joe (Jenni), Chris (Renee), Shae (Christian), Kyle, Brandon (Erin) & Kali, great grandchildren Mia, Christopher, Gabby, Jase, Miracle, Jordan, Clayton & Aubree, brother Milton (Nancy) Morris.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BILLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -