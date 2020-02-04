Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
BILLY WIGGINS

BILLY WIGGINS Obituary
BILLY
WIGGINS, 74

HAINES CITY - Billy Wiggins, 74, of Haines City passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home in Haines City.
A lifelong resident of the area, he graduated from Haines City High School, Florida Atlantic University and Stetson University where he earned his Law Degree. Billy worked as a Physicians Assistant for 10 years prior to his career as a Family Law Attorney for 30 years in the Tampa area. He was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Haines City and a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy attached to the Marine Corps in Vietnam.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents James and Ruby Wiggins, three brothers John Leonard, James Jr. and Aubrey Wiggins. He is survived by one brother Milton Wiggins and wife Shirley of Jasper, FL, two sisters Jeanette Crosby of Live Oak, FL and Ruth Cone and her husband Howard of Lake Hamilton, FL.
The family will be receiving friends from 1-2pm on Wednesday, February 5th at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City with Funeral Services starting at 2pm. The burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City immediately afterwards.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakrigdefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
