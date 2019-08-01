Home

Johnell Caver Your Home For Funerals, Inc.
90 Orange Avenue
Lake Wales, FL 33853
863-679-6069
BIRDIE LOVE OWENS

BIRDIE LOVE OWENS Obituary
BIRDIE LOVE
OWENS, 84

LAKE WALES - Birdie Love Owens was born on October 22, 1934 and slept into the hands of her creator July 28, 2019 peacefully.
Visitation hours will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. @ Johnell Caver Your Home For Funerals. Her celebration of life will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m., Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 12 'B' St. Lake Wales.
To cherish her fond memories, she leaves her living legacy, children: Billy Ray Owens (Priscilla), Bonny Ray Owens, Deborah O. Hadley, Sandra O. Butler (Todd), sister, Glen-da Holloway (Lee), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in law, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Services entrusted to Johnell Caver, Your Home for Funerals, Lake Wales.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
