BISHOP GEORGE
RUSSELL
WILSON, 96
Ret. Ordained Bishop
LAKELAND - Bishop George Wilson, 96, passed 5/20/20. View: Fri. 5-7. Svc. Sat. at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Renew Church. Coney F.H.
RUSSELL
WILSON, 96
Ret. Ordained Bishop
LAKELAND - Bishop George Wilson, 96, passed 5/20/20. View: Fri. 5-7. Svc. Sat. at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Renew Church. Coney F.H.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.