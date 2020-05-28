Or Copy this URL to Share

BISHOP GEORGE

RUSSELL

WILSON, 96

Ret. Ordained Bishop



LAKELAND - Bishop George Wilson, 96, passed 5/20/20. View: Fri. 5-7. Svc. Sat. at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Renew Church. Coney F.H.



