Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
BLENDA ROSS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BLENDA ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BLENDA T. ROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BLENDA T. ROSS Obituary
BLENDA T.
ROSS, 78

LAKELAND - Blenda T. Ross, age 78, passed away November 2, 2019 at Scott Lake Health & Rehab Center.
She was born in Adel, Georgia on October 18, 1941, to W.O. & Luel (Buckholts) Turner. She has lived in the Mulberry-Lakeland area all her life. She was a dealer-sales rep. for W.S. Badcock and a member of Medulla Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Ross. She is survived by her daughters Shelia (Steve) Bliss, Sherry (John) Ross, son Bart (Bridget) Ross, sister Rita Cyphers, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Florida, 33860. Funeral will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BLENDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -