BLENDA T.
ROSS, 78
LAKELAND - Blenda T. Ross, age 78, passed away November 2, 2019 at Scott Lake Health & Rehab Center.
She was born in Adel, Georgia on October 18, 1941, to W.O. & Luel (Buckholts) Turner. She has lived in the Mulberry-Lakeland area all her life. She was a dealer-sales rep. for W.S. Badcock and a member of Medulla Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Ross. She is survived by her daughters Shelia (Steve) Bliss, Sherry (John) Ross, son Bart (Bridget) Ross, sister Rita Cyphers, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Florida, 33860. Funeral will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019