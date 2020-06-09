BOBBI GALE
MEHEULA
10/14/39 - 5/17/20
WINTER HAVEN - Bobbi Gale Meheula, 80, of Winter Haven, Florida succumbed to cancer and passed away May 17, 2020.
Born in Brownsville, TN, the oldest of five children. She moved to Miami, FL and became the sweetheart of the local Servicemen's Center.
Her life took her many places. She married Robert K. Meheula, now deceased, and they moved to paradise, Hawaii for 15 years. She finally came to rest in Winter Haven, FL.
Everyone she met became like family to her and she was loved by so many.
She loved to dance and frequented the American Legion. She also belonged to the Woman's Club of Winter Haven.
She sparkled and her beauty and joyfulness touched everyone.
She is survived by two daughters, Katherine Wilder of Tempe, AZ and Susan Galloni and her husband Paul, of Springfield, MA. She had ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Also survived by her sisters: Florence Thom-pson and husband Doug of Silver Springs, FL and Jolene Wilson of Dade City, FL. Brothers, Joseph Men-ard and wife, Susan of Homosassa, FL, Victor Menard and wife Lynne of Bradenton, FL, numerous nieces and nephews and an extended family of her late husband.
She will be interred with the love of her life in San Diego, CA and their love affair will continue in Heaven.
Although she adored her flowers, we ask instead that any donation be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.