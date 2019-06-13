|
|
BOBBIE JEAN
AKINS, 87
LAKELAND - Bobbie Jean Akins, passed away June 10, 2019 at LRMC. She was born September 15, 1931, in Tishomingo, OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lois Bigford; her husband of 52 years, Robert L. Akins, Sr.; and her daughter, Carolyn Moreno. Survivors include her children, Debra Carlisle, Robert L. Akins, Jr., and Connie Caldwell; sister, Dorothy Bigford; her many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her faithful companion, Rainer, her dog.
She was an Eastern Star and a member of Gapway Baptist Church for 60 years. She loved the Cowboys, Seminole football, and was an avid birdwatcher. Cardinals were her favorite.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Lanier Funeral Chapel, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL, with services to follow at 6 pm. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, 10:00 am, at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4620 US Hwy 98 S., Lakeland, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Cornerstone Hospice or Florida Baptist Children's Home, both in Lakeland.
