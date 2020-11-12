1/1
BOBBIE JEAN EVERETT BREWER
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BOBBIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOBBIE JEAN EVERETT BREWER, 68

DUNDEE - Bobbie Brewer, 68, died on 10/31/20. Graveside svc. Sat. 11/14, 11am Oakland Cmty, Haines City. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm Epps Chap. Mask req'd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
OAKLAND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
445 South 4th Street
Lake Wales, FL 33853
863-679-3777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 10, 2020
I will miss your smile and your friendly greeting at our church. No one will be able to greet the people and take up offering like you. You loved the Lord with all your heart, and you have left here way to soon.
To the family: I pray strength to you as you are grieving your loss. And I pray that you will come to know Jesus like Deaconess Bobbie Jean. She did the best she knew to do, she stood the best she knew how to stand for God.
I thank God, that He allowed me to meet Deaconess Bobbie Jean Brewer. You were such a bless in so many ways to so many people. Go rest high on the mountain, for your work here on earth is done!
I love you and I will miss you.
Catherine Means
November 6, 2020
Avril Burgess
Friend
November 6, 2020
So sorry for the families loss
RIP BarbaraJean
You will be missed
Mary Melton
Family
November 6, 2020
You will be missed dearly sister-law.....
Tell me, what does it look like in heaven?
Is it peaceful? Is it free like they say?
Does the sun shine bright forever?
Have your fears and your pain gone away?
Oh, oh, I
I hope you're dancing in the sky
And I hope you're singing in the angel's choir
And I hope the angels know what they have
I'll bet it's so nice up in heaven since you arrived
gloria everett
Family
November 5, 2020
I pray you’ll find peace as you’ll hold all the fond memories of Barbara in your hearts remembering her wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief.
Vanessa Howard
Friend
November 4, 2020
Cousin, You are truly missed! All of your kind & encouraging words will always be with me!! Until we meet again, Love You
Jennifer L. Williams
Family
November 3, 2020
Condolences to Bobbie Jean's family. So sorry for your lost. May God give you Strength at this time. Amen
Smith family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved