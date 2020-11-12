I will miss your smile and your friendly greeting at our church. No one will be able to greet the people and take up offering like you. You loved the Lord with all your heart, and you have left here way to soon.

To the family: I pray strength to you as you are grieving your loss. And I pray that you will come to know Jesus like Deaconess Bobbie Jean. She did the best she knew to do, she stood the best she knew how to stand for God.

I thank God, that He allowed me to meet Deaconess Bobbie Jean Brewer. You were such a bless in so many ways to so many people. Go rest high on the mountain, for your work here on earth is done!

I love you and I will miss you.

Catherine Means